Delhi air quality remains very poor; no fuel without PUC rule comes into force today

Dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, sharply reducing visibility across the capital. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, with four monitoring stations reporting ‘severe’ pollution levels and several others close to the same range.

The thick fog disrupted traffic on major roads and highways. Under Delhi’s new anti-pollution measures, the No PUC, No Fuel rule takes effect from Thursday. Only BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi are allowed entry, while trucks carrying construction material remain banned. Construction activities continue to be prohibited under GRAP norms, with strict action promised against violators.