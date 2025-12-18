‘Resilience, root cause, rebuilding’: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers’ message to staff

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers addressed airline employees in a video message on Thursday, thanking them for their efforts after days of operational disruptions. He said the airline has restored its network to around 2,200 flights, calling the recovery a result of teamwork and strong operating discipline.

“The worst is behind us,” Elbers said, praising pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, OCC and customer service teams for standing united during the disruption. He added that the airline will now focus on three key areas: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding.