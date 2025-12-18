Nation

UDF MPs led by Congress MP K C Venugopal protest against attacks on Christian minorities in India

Express Video Service

On December 18, a group of UDF MPs led by Congress MP K C Venugopal protested against attacks on Christian minorities in India outside the Parliament. They protested in response to the recent demand by a Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)-affiliated employee union of the Postal Department to sing an RSS song at a Christmas celebration at the headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

K C Venugopal stated India is a secular country, and it is the RSS-BJP agenda to kill secularism. The Christian movement United Christian Forum (UCF) reported a steep rise in the attacks from 127 to 834 cases in a decade since 2014.

UDF MPs protest against attacks on minority
K C Venugopal on minority attacks across India

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com