VB G RAM G Bill gets Lok Sabha nod amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha passed the new VB-G RAM G Bill in place of the MGNREGA law for rural employment on December 18. The bill was passed on the penultimate day of the winter session amidst vociferous protests by the opposition. Rural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the discussion on the bill that took place in the lower house on Wednesday.

Opposition members, including Shafi Parambil, Dean Kuriakose and Hibi Eden, stood on the table and resorted to sloganeering in the well of Lok Sabha against G RAM G Bill by tearing papers and flinging bits in the House.