Draft electoral roll after SIR released in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India has released the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), revealing a significant reduction in the voter base.

The state now has 5,43,76,755 voters, comprising 2.66 crore men, 2.77 crore women, and 7,191 transgender individuals—a drop from the previous 6.41 crore voters as of October 27, 2025. This marks a deletion of over 97,37,832 names during the revision process.

Deletions were primarily attributed to migration (66.44 lakh cases), deaths (26.94 lakh), duplicate entries (around 3.39 lakh), and absenteeism or non-submission of forms. Districts like Chennai saw the highest impact, with 14.25 lakh voters removed, followed by Coimbatore (6.5 lakh) and others, aimed at cleansing the rolls of ineligible entries.