Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says Parliament is losing its relevance under Modi-led BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal flagged the danger of having a dysfunctional Parliament in a democracy. His remarks came after the Winter Session of the Parliament concluded on December 19. Kapil commented on the highlights of the session, beginning from its short duration to hurried passage of the bills like V G RAM G Bill and SHANTI Bill, without adequate deiberation. He severely criticised the Modi-led government's failure in prioritising the issues plaguing the country.

Sibal opined that the foremost concern to be addressed at this point is that of the air pollution. Delhi’s air quality remained alarming, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 382, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category and close to ‘severe’. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that 14 monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality, while the remaining recorded ‘very poor’ levels. Vivek Vihar registered the worst AQI at 434.