'Should I have ended my life?' Kerala's actor assault survivor's emotional message

The survivor of the 2017 actor sexual assault case has written an emotionally charged social media post. She stated that her only ‘mistake’ was that she went to the police after the assault and pursued legal action against the attackers. Had she remained silent, she would have been later accused of not reporting the crime at all, she wrote

Should I stay quiet, accept what happened as fate, and ended my life?, she asked, hinting at the emotional toll of continued attacks against her. She wished those who continue to raise allegations against her should never have to face a similar situation in their life. She ended the post by rejecting the labels given to her. ‘Not a victim, not a survivor, just a simple human being. Let me live,' she wrote.

The trigger for the post appears to be a video released by the second accused, which confirmed her identity. The survivor said he could have claimed that he recorded the sexual assault in the video. A case has been registered against Martin Antony, the accused for allegedly defaming the survivor on social media.

On 12th December, the Ernakulam District Court sentenced all six convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the sexual assault case. On December 14th, the actress posted a message expressing dissatisfaction at the verdict. She said that the verdict acquitting Dileep did not surprise her and she had realised that 'not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law’