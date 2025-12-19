'They said pollution is not important': Government, Opposition blame each other for no debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress party for obstructing a parliamentary discussion on pollution. He expressed deep regret over the missed opportunity to debate air pollution, emphasizing that the government was fully prepared and eager to engage in the conversation.

Rijiju accused the opposition of deliberately stalling proceedings by staging a walkout, which he claimed prevented the vital debate from taking place. He highlighted the government's readiness to address environmental concerns amid rising pollution levels across the country.

In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed the government's abrupt decision to adjourn the Lok Sabha, asserting that it was the ruling side's move that derailed the session.