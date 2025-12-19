TMC MPs hold overnight vigil against passage of VB G RAM G Bill in Parliament complex

TMC MPs huddled in an overnight vigil protesting against the contentious passing of the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G Bill), in both houses of the Parliament on December 18 amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose opined that the Modi-led government bulldozed the bill, which is 'anti-poor, anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-rural poor' without sending it to a standing committee as suggested by the opposition. The MPs held placards and raised slogans in the Parliament Complex at Samvidhan Sadan.