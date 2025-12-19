Violence erupts in Bangladesh after wounded youth leader Hadi’s death; media houses set on fire

Violence erupted in Dhaka on Friday following the death of activist Sharif Osman Hadi in a Singapore hospital. Hadi, 32, was a key youth leader of Bangladesh’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising.

Thousands took to the streets demanding justice, while several buildings, including major newspaper offices, were set on fire. Authorities reported staff trapped inside during the unrest. Hadi was shot by masked attackers on December 12 after leaving a mosque and was airlifted to Singapore for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.