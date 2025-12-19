Zero visibility across north India as IMD sounds red alert for Delhi

Delhi woke up to dense fog and smog on Friday morning, severely reducing visibility across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of major disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic. Visibility dropped to zero metres at several locations across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Authorities warned that the poor visibility could affect airports, highways, and railway operations. Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights, and follow transport updates. Meanwhile, pollution remained a major concern. CPCB data showed Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI at 382, close to the ‘severe’ category, with 14 stations recording ‘severe’ levels and 26 in the ‘very poor’ range. Authorities have intensified pollution-control measures across the city.