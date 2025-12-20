Congress MP Sonia Gandhi blames Modi-led government for bulldozing MGNREGA

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi released a video message on the recent new bill Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G Bill), which got a Parliament nod on December 18 amid stiff opposition.

Sonia went on to call the new bill a black law that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA). She criticised the bill as a direct attack on crores of farmers, workers, and the landless poor. The Bill overhauled MGNREGA with some changes, including a fund-sharing ratio between the centre and states of 60-40, thereby significantly increasing the burden on the latter.