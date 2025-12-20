PDP Leader Iltija Mufti files FIR against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for pulling Muslim doctor's hijab

PDP leader Iltija Mufti filed an FIR against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on December 19. She filed the FIR at the Kothibagh police station in Srinagar. Iltija and the PDP supporters registered their protest at the party headquarters in support of the Muslim female doctor from Bihar. Iltija said the incident is 'deeply disconcerting' at a time of 'othering' and of Muslims across India.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti, and other leaders slammed the Bihar CM. Nitish Kumar pulled down the doctor's hijab while handing over appointment letters for AYUSH doctors at a public event in Patna on Monday.