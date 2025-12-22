Family kills pregnant woman over inter-caste marriage to Dalit man

A 20-year-old woman was killed by her father and two brothers for marrying a Dalit Vivekananda Doddamani against the family's wishes. She was identified as Manya Patil from Inam-Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk. Manya's family attacked her, Vivekananda, and his family on December 22.

The local police arrested the trio after a case was registered at the Hubballi Rural police station on Sunday. The investigation in the case is currently underway. Manya, who was six months pregnant, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital. Vivekananda has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.