CPI(M) MP John Brittas claims govt plans to remove Gandhi from currency notes

CPI(M) MP John Brittas claimed that the Modi-led government is contemplating on removing Mahatma Gandhi from the Indian currency notes. He alleged the real target of the central government is Gandhiji, and not former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the ruling party is against the father of the nation because he was not for Hindu rashtra. His comments come after the controversial passing of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB G RAM G Bill) amidst stiff opposition.

The bill replaced the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to create rural employment. As per the Press Information Bureau, in FY 2024–25, a total of 15.99 crore households were registered under MGNREGA, generating 290.60 crore person-days of employment.