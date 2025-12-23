Delhi remains gas chamber despite GRAP measures amidst dense fog and haze

The air quality in the national capital turned severe on December 23. More than two-thirds of the 40 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI levels above 400. Delhi’s overall AQI sharply dipped to 415 from 366 in the very poor category on Monday. A threshold associated with serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Five areas recorded severe-plus pollution, with Anand Vihar emerging as the worst-affected location at an AQI of 470. Other hotspots included Nehru Nagar (463), Okhla (459), Mundka (459), and Siri Fort (450), as per readings available on the CPCB’s SAMEER app.