Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘Vote Chori’ allegation from Germany, BJP hits back

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has once again launched a sharp attack on the BJP government. But this time from Germany. Addressing a gathering in Berlin, the Congress leader reiterated his “vote chori” allegations against the BJP.

He claimed that the country is witnessing a “full-scale assault on the institutional framework,” and further alleged that central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are being used to target political opponents. The BJP has strongly hit back, calling his comments irresponsible and anti-national.