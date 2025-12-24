ASI flags Keeladi findings as ‘ambiguous and incomplete’ in 114-page review report

Nearly two years after the submission of the Keeladi report, the Archaeological Survey of India has responded to archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna’s findings. The ASI has sent a 114-page critical evaluation of the Keeladi report, describing it as ambiguous, incomplete and underdeveloped.

The review was conducted by a five-member internal ASI committee and examined 11 chapters of the 982-page report submitted in January 2023. ASI flagged key issues like scholarly utility is constrained by structural ambiguity, incomplete source attribution and underdeveloped conceptual links to the broader South Asian context.