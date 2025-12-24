Assam violence: Two killed in Karbi Anglong district, Police attacked

Two persons were killed while over 45 others were injured in protests at Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district. The Karbi community is protesting, demanding eviction of alleged encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands. These are areas protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard tribal land rights

Protests began from early December in the form of hunger strike demanding eviction of the encroachers. It escalated after nine protesters, who are on hunger-strike, were picked up by police for medical treatment which was misrepresented as arrests. On Monday, the ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Ronghang was set on fire

Several shops and properties allegedly belonging to ‘outsiders’ were set on fire. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). On Tuesday, despite prohibitory orders, fresh clashes erupted with police force being attacked and injured. Internet services were suspended in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts to prevent rumours and further escalation