Court dismisses UP government plea to drop charges in Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case

In a significant development, a fast-track court in Surajpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on December 23, 2025, rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's application to withdraw charges against the accused in the 2015 Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case. The court termed the plea "baseless" and ordered daily hearings to expedite the trial, emphasizing that murder is a serious offense against society.

The incident dates back to September 28, 2015, when Akhlaq, a 50-year-old resident of Bisada village in Dadri, was dragged from his home and beaten to death by a mob over rumors of cow slaughter and beef storage. His son Danish was also severely injured. Police arrested 15 individuals, including minors, and filed charges including murder; all surviving accused are currently out on bail.

Akhlaq's family, represented by advocate Yusuf Saifi, hailed the decision as a step toward justice, while opposition parties criticized the government's earlier attempt to drop the case.