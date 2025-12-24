ISRO's LVM3-M6 places US communication satellite into low earth orbit

ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, on Wednesday successfully placed a US communication satellite into low Earth orbit. The communication satellite, Bluebird Block-2 mission will provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). The communication satellite which weighs 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload to be placed in LVM3 launch history

The LVM3-M6 is the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and third dedicated commercial mission to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the successful launch paves way for the Gaganyaan programme