Trump flew with Epstein between 1993 and 1996, reveal US Justice Department files

US President Donald Trump rubbished the Epstein files, released in two batches so far, as a mere 'distraction' despite multiple mentions of his name in them. The US Justice Department released the latest batch of nearly 30,000 files, the most voluminous release so far, on December 23.

An email revealed Trump's flight trips with Epstein between 1993 and 1996. This time period will likely be included in any criminal charges against Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump and the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were friends till they had a fallout. The POTUS is not accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case so far.