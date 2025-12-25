Mob with rods, sticks, storms Raipur’s Magneto Mall, vandalises Christmas decorations

A mob armed with sticks vandalised Christmas decorations at Magneto Mall in Raipur on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a Chhattisgarh bandh to protest the alleged illegal conversions. Right-wing outfit members damaged a Christmas tree and Santa Claus installation inside the mall.

Mall management said 40–50 people entered violently, carrying rods and hockey sticks, and allegedly questioned staff about religion and caste while checking ID cards.

The vandalism caused losses worth lakhs of rupees. Police have registered an FIR against 25–30 people for rioting, unlawful assembly and mischief. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, triggering political reactions on social media.