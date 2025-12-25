Nine killed, six injured as government bus collides with two cars in Cuddalore

Nine persons were killed and six others were injured in a road accident near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district. The crash involving a State Express Transport Corporation bus and two cars. Three women, three men, and a two-year-old child travelling in the car were killed on the spot.

Two more bus passengers died at the Government Hospital in Perambalur. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway.The bus then collided with two cars that were travelling from Chennai towards Tiruchy.

Ramanatham police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and shifted the injured to the Perambalur Government Hospital.Police have begun an inquiry to ascertain the identities of the victims

