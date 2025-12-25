Teacher shot dead inside Aligarh Muslim University | Police launch manhunt

A school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus. The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a computer science teacher at ABK Union High School, AMU. According to police, Danish was with two colleagues when two men arrived on a scooter and threatened them with a pistol.

The assailants then opened fire, shooting him at least three times, including twice in the head. Police said one of the attackers allegedly spoke to Danish moments before firing. The accused fled the scene, and an investigation is underway.