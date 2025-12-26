Assam violence under control, Order returns Karbi Anglong after violent clashes

Normalcy is gradually returning to Assam's West Karbi Anglong district following violent clashes between tribal Karbi protesters and non-tribal groups over alleged land encroachments on protected grazing reserves. The unrest, which erupted on December 22-23, 2025, in areas like Kheroni, resulted in two deaths—one tribal protester and one non-tribal individual—and left dozens injured amid arson, vandalism, and attacks on security forces.

Heavy security measures have been implemented to restore peace, with the Indian Army conducting flag marches, alongside deployments of CRPF, Rapid Action Force, and large contingents of police personnel patrolling sensitive areas. No fresh incidents of violence have been reported in the past 48 hours as of December 26, though prohibitory orders and internet suspensions remain in place.

A tripartite meeting involving the state government, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and protester representatives is scheduled for today in Guwahati, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to address the underlying grievances through dialogue.