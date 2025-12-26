Kerala’s municipal corporations get new mayors; VV Rajesh becomes Trivandrum's first BJP mayor

All six corporations in Kerala got new mayors on Friday. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) got four mayoral posts. CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance got one mayor post apiece.

Congress councillors V K Minimol, P Indira and Dr Niji Justin took oath as mayors of the Kochi, Kannur and Thrissur, respectively. For Kollam, Congress selected councillor AK Hafees. LDF councillor O. Sadasivan is the new mayor of the Kozhikode corporation

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP created history as party councillor VV Rajesh was elected mayor. This is the first time BJP has secured control of a corporation in Kerala. Rajesh expressed great happiness after taking oath and said that this was a 'historic moment’

