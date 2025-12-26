Unnao rape case: Protest against bail for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar gathers steam in Delhi

Protesters gathered outside the Delhi High Court in solidarity with the Unnao rape survivor on December 26. The survivor's mother also participated in the protests. They held placards and slogans against December 23 court ordr that granted bail to ex-BJP MLA and convicted rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Two lawyers appealed has been filed in the Supreme Court for a stay on the Delhi High Court judgment that granted his bail while suspending his sentence for life imprisonment. Kuldeep was found guilty of kidnapping and raping of the then minor in the 2017 case.