12 arrested in Kolkata for protesting outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission; granted bail

12 pro-Hindu activists were arrested for protesting against the atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh on December 26. Pro-Hindu activists carried out a rally and sat outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission office in Kolkata. The arrested were produced before the Alipore Police Court, which granted them bail

Thousands of saffron-clad activists, associated with pro-Hindu organisations, participated in the protests. West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led the protest. He warned Bangladesh of intense protests if atrocities against Hindus were not stopped

Amrit Mondal, a Hindu youth was lynched at Hosendanga village in Bangladesh. The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district

