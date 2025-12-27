Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's post about BJP and RSS stirs row

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a major controversy on December 27, 2025, by sharing an old photo of a young Narendra Modi sitting on the floor near LK Advani. In his X post, he praised the BJP-RSS organisational strength, noting how grassroots workers can rise to become Chief Minister and Prime Minister, calling it "the power of the organisation" and ending with "Jai Shri Ram."

He tagged top Congress leaders, fueling speculation of an indirect critique of the party's centralised structure.The remarks drew swift backlash from the BJP. Spokesperson CR Kesavan labelled it a "truth bomb," accusing Singh of exposing Congress's dynastic and autocratic leadership, and challenged Rahul Gandhi to respond.

Amid the row, coinciding with a Congress Working Committee meeting where Singh raised concerns over centralisation, he clarified that his post was misunderstood—he praised organisational discipline but remains a staunch opponent of RSS ideology and Modi's policies.