Congress to hit streets to save MGNREGA replaced by VB G RAM Act

Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Congress will campaign to save MGNREGA, an act replaced by VB G RAM Act 2025 in winter session on December 18. The new bill came under intense scrutiny for reasons such as overhauling of the federal structure of MGNREGA, fund sharing between centre and state among others.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on December 21. Kharge vowed that the party will hit the streets from January 5 to save MGNREGA (MGNREGA Bachao). As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB) 15.99 crore households registered for MNREGA in FY 2024-25, with around 60% of them being women.