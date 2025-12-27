Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises Karnataka Congress govt's demolition drive of Muslim colony

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked a political row on December 26, 2025, by criticising the demolition of homes in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he termed it "bulldozer raj," accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of executing anti-minority politics akin to the Sangh Parivar, uprooting long-resident Muslim families.

The remark drew sharp ire from Karnataka leaders. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded on December 27, calling Vijayan's comments "unfortunate" and urging him not to interfere without knowing facts. He clarified that the sites were illegal encroachments on government land designated for waste management, involving land mafia, and not targeted at any community.

Shivakumar emphasised that the action protected public property, with rehabilitation offered to eligible residents, and stressed that senior leaders should understand Bengaluru's challenges before politicising the issue. The exchange highlighted tensions within the INDIA alliance