Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun is accused no. 11 in stampede case

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was named as Accused No. 11 in the Pushpa 2 stampede case in Hyderabad on December 27. Hyderabad police filed a charge sheet against a total of 23 accused were listed in the stampede near Sandhya Theatre. Hyderabad police squarely blamed the theatre management for negligence.

Sandhya Theatre management is accused no. 1 in the case from December 2024. The other accused include the Sandhra theatre management and Allu Arjun's managers, security team. The incident occurred on the day of the premiere show on December 4, where a 35-year-old woman named Revathi was killed and her nine-year-old son Sritej was critically injured.