'Congress doesn't want to strengthen itself in the same manner as the RSS': Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has firmly stated that the party does not need to adopt the RSS model for organisational strengthening, emphasizing a desire for a society free from what he perceives as the RSS's flaws. His comments came a day after colleague Digvijaya Singh praised the RSS and BJP's organisational structure, highlighting how grassroots workers can rise to top positions.

In an interview, Khurshid drew a sharp analogy from the iconic film Sholay, comparing the RSS's strength to villain Gabbar Singh. He questioned whether one would want a society ruled by fear, where mothers silence crying children by invoking Gabbar's name, implying the RSS enforces discipline through intimidation rather than positive values.

Khurshid defended Digvijaya Singh as a "pillar" of the Congress, noting that acknowledging organisational facts differs from endorsing ideology, while reaffirming the party's opposition to RSS principles.