Delhi chokes again: AQI reaches 391, city back in ‘severe’ category | Air pollution

North India woke up to a chilly Sunday, with dense fog and a cold wave affecting daily life. Delhi continued to struggle with toxic air as many areas remained in the very poor to severe category.

The city’s overall AQI reached 391, with some regions crossing 400, according to CPCB data. Temperatures dropped to 9°C, and thick smog reduced visibility. Stage IV GRAP measures have been enforced, restricting construction and industrial activities. The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is also being implemented to curb vehicular emissions.