'Faith in the Supreme Court': Unnao rape case victim hopes for justice from apex court

The Supreme Court, in a bench headed by CJI Surya Kant, is set to hear the CBI's appeal on December 29, 2025, challenging the Delhi High Court's suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The survivor has expressed full faith in the apex court, stating she believes it will deliver justice and voicing concerns for her family's safety amid renewed threats.

Protests continue at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the survivor, her family, and activists demand revocation of the suspension and enhanced security. A heated spat erupted between victim supporters and members of 'Purush Aayog' backing Sengar, highlighting deep divisions over the case.

Congress leader Udit Raj joined the protest site, extending solidarity to the survivor and amplifying calls for accountability in this high-profile matter that has reignited national outrage over justice for sexual violence victims.