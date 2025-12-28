TVK’s Vijay, NTK’s Seeman indirectly aiding Sangh Parivar: VCK chief Thirumavalavan | BJP

VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and NTK chief coordinator Seeman of indirectly aiding the BJP and the RSS while claiming to champion the cause of Dravidian and Tamil identity politics, respectively.

Questioning the “silence” of the two parties on the recent “attacks by Sanatana forces” against minorities, the VCK leader told media persons at the Tiruchy international airport that it was benefiting the BJP-RSS combine in TN.