'We are Indians': Last words of Tripura student before being stabbed to death in Uttarakhand

A young tribal student, Anjel Chakma from Tripura was stabbed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. The incident took place on December 9, when a group of unidentified youths racially abused Anjel and his brother

When the brothers objected to the slurs, they attacked them. Reportedly, Anjel said, "We are not Chinese; we are Indians," which provoked the group. Anjel was hospitalised for weeks but died on Friday after suffering severe injuries on his neck and abdomen

The tragic incident has sparked strong reactions, with the victim's family and several students’ organisations demanding stringent punishment for those responsible. Uttarakhand police have confirmed that they have arrested all except one of the attackers. President of the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation, Sajra Debbarma said the attack on Angel Chakma was not an isolated case