Aravalli Definition: SC stays Nov 20 verdict; proposes fresh expert panel to revisit issue

The Aravalli Hills, one of India's oldest mountain ranges, serve as a vital natural barrier for Delhi-NCR, mitigating heatwaves, dust storms, and water scarcity while supporting biodiversity and groundwater recharge. On November 20, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a verdict approving a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, potentially opening areas to mining and real estate development by excluding certain ridges from protection.

This sparked environmental concerns over unregulated exploitation and ecological degradation.In a significant turn, on December 29, 2024, the apex court stayed its own November order amid protests and legal challenges. It proposed forming a fresh expert panel to revisit the definition, issuing notices to the Centre, states, and stakeholders. The court rejected a complete mining ban but emphasized balanced review to safeguard the range's role in climate resilience.

A hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2025, rekindling hope for stronger conservation amid ongoing policy gaps and urban pressures. This development underscores the intertwined fate of the Aravallis and the capital's environmental future