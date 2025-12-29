CBI failed to raise our strongest grounds of arguments: Unnao rape case lawyer

On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order that had suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. This intervention halted Sengar's potential release on bail, reinstating his imprisonment pending further hearing. The apex court, noting substantial questions of law, issued notice to Sengar while emphasizing the case's gravity, including charges under POCSO Act for raping a minor.

The Unnao rape survivor expressed relief at the decision, reaffirming faith in the judiciary, though her family continues to face security concerns. Protests against the earlier High Court order had highlighted fears for the victim's safety.

However, the survivor's lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, described the stay as merely a "small relief" or "time to breathe," not a victory. He alleged failures by the CBI in effectively opposing the sentence suspension and raised broader concerns about the handling of the case