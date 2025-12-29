How the Aravallis Stand as a Shield to Delhi NCR's Climate

The Aravalli Hills, one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, serve as Delhi-NCR's vital natural barrier against desertification from the Thar, dust storms, heat waves, and water scarcity. They recharge groundwater aquifers, support biodiversity, and mitigate air pollution in the region. However, rampant mining, real estate encroachment, deforestation, and policy inconsistencies have accelerated their degradation, threatening the capital's climate resilience and environmental stability.

A November 20, 2025, Supreme Court order accepted a restrictive definition—hills over 100 meters elevation and clusters within 500 meters—sparking outrage over fears it would exclude vast areas from protection, opening them to intensified mining and development. Critics warned of irreversible ecological damage, including worsened pollution and groundwater depletion.

On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court suo motu stayed its November directions, proposing a high-powered expert committee for holistic reassessment. This pause halts potential exploitation, rekindling hope among environmentalists and residents for stronger safeguards to preserve the Aravallis' integrity.