Kerala CM is doing politics: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as he visits Fakir Colony

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Kogilu's Fakir Colony on December 29, 2025, days after an anti-encroachment drive demolished over 200 illegal structures on a solid waste management site. Distressed residents pleaded, "We've been staying here for 30 years," highlighting their long-term occupancy despite the land being government-notified for waste disposal, posing health hazards.

Shivakumar listened to the affected families, mostly from the Muslim community, and assured eligible locals of rehabilitation under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme. He defended the action as necessary to reclaim public land from encroachers and land mafia, emphasizing it was not targeted at any community.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for criticizing the drive as "bulldozer raj" and anti-minority politics, accusing him of playing politics without knowing facts and interfering in Karnataka's affairs. He vowed strict action against "land thieves" while prioritizing public welfare.