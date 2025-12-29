Legally speaking | Suspension of jail sentence to Sengar in Unnao rape case: SC stays Delhi HC order

In a significant development in the high-profile 2017 Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025, stayed the Delhi High Court's December 23 order that had suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granted him conditional bail pending his appeal.

Sengar, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA, was convicted in December 2019 for raping a minor girl in Unnao, amid allegations of intimidation and a tragic road accident that critically injured the survivor.

The case, transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2019 for fair trial, highlighted issues of political influence and victim safety. In this video, we try to explain why the apex court felt it was necessary to stay the High Court's order

