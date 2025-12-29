Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express catches fire, one killed, over 150 passengers rescued in Andhra Pradesh

A passenger lost his life when two AC coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express caught fire in Andhra Pradesh. Over 150 others were rescued in the incident that occurred around midnight near Elamanchili railway station on December 29. The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar Sundar from Vijayawada. The train was immediately halted to evacuate over 150 passengers to safety. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. A police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

