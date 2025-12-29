Supreme Court stays bail for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senghar in Unnao rape case

The Supreme Court stayed bail to ex-BJP MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The Delhi High Court granted bail to Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case on December 23. The court suspended his life term sentence for raping and kidnapping the then-minor girl in June 2017.

Sengar is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the survivor's father's death in custody. The survivor's father was falsely accused and arrested in an Arms Act case. Her advocate, Hemant Kumar Maurya, flagged the continued threats to the survivor's family till today.