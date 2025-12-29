Supreme Court stays November 20 verdict, to revisit definition of Aravalli hills

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its November 20, 2025, judgment that had limited the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges. The previous verdict had accepted a uniform definition that only landforms rising at least 100 metres above the local terrain would constitute the Avaralli Hills. This definition was taken for the purpose of regulating mining activities

The vacation bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant proposed to constitute a committee comprising experts to examine the issue. The decision to stay the order came after widespread protests over fears of threats to the mountain range

The Aravalli Hills and Ranges, stretching from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, are among India’s oldest geological formation. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Supreme Court's stay order