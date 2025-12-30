'Fear, Corruption have become identity of Bengal for 14 years': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, claiming that development in the state has come to a complete halt under her administration. Speaking at a recent rally, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress regime of mismanagement and corruption, which he said has stalled key infrastructure projects and economic growth, leaving Bengal lagging behind other states.

Shah further alleged that the Banerjee government is deliberately allowing infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants, compromising national security and straining local resources. He pointed to porous borders as a major issue, claiming this has led to demographic changes and increased crime in border areas.

Promising change, Shah vowed that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, it would revive the state's rich cultural heritage through initiatives like restoring historical sites. Additionally, he committed to installing an anti-infiltration grid along the borders to curb illegal entries and restore law and order.