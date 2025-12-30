Minors attack on Odisha youth with machetes in Tamil Nadu sparks reaction

A viral video from Tamil Nadu captured a horrific attack where four teenagers assaulted a migrant worker from Odisha using machetes. The incident, which sparked widespread outrage, showed the youths hacking at the victim, highlighting issues of violence against interstate laborers.

Following the attack, police arrested the four assailants. Three minors were remanded to juvenile homes, while the fourth was granted bail. Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police (North Zone), detailed the investigation, emphasizing swift action to ensure justice and maintain public order.

Odisha Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia condemned the brutality and urged stronger protections for migrant workers. CPI General Secretary D Raja echoed the call, demanding a thorough probe into regional tensions and accountability from Tamil Nadu authorities.