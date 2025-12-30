NSUI protests against killing of Tripura student, leaders call for action

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a candlelight march in Delhi, demanding swift justice for Anjel Chakma, a young tribal student from Tripura. Chakma was brutally stabbed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, an incident his brother, who witnessed it, described as a targeted racial attack against northeastern communities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed profound grief over the assault and assured strict action against the perpetrators. He emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures for students from diverse backgrounds, vowing a thorough investigation to prevent such hate crimes.

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Shama Mohamed condemned the incident, highlighting systemic racial discrimination in India. Gogoi called for national unity, while Mohamed urged the central government to address ethnic tensions and protect vulnerable groups.