88 workers injured in loco train accident inside Uttarakhand hydro project tunnel

88 workers were injured as two locomotive trains collided inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on December 30. The incident took place at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) hydroelectric project site in Pipalkoti. A loco train transporting workers and construction material rammed into a stationary one. The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols at the project site, particularly during shift changes. An inquiry is launched to determine the lapses and fix responsibility. The 444-MW hydroelectric project on the Alaknanda River is expected to be completed next year.

